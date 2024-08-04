Tennessee Volunteers Lose Potential Starter for Entire 2024 College Football Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have lost one of their potential starting defensive backs for the entire 2024 college football season due to injury.
Majority of college football programs started up fall camp this last week and the Tennessee Volunteers were one of them. They are on the verge of entering what could be a very exciting season in Knoxville considering who they have returning and who they have stepping into new roles this season, but the roster just took a major hit. On Saturday, defensive back Jourdan Thomas suffered a knee injury that is going to keep him sidelined for the entire year, according to GoVols247.
Thomas was expected to step into a starting role this season, likely at the star or nickel position, but the Volunteers will now have to look for answers elsewhere. In 2023, Thomas played in 12 games while earning one start as a sophomore. He racked up 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and had a blocked punt on the season as well.
This is a major loss for a position group that was looking to take a step forward this season. The Volunteers have struggled in the passing game defensively over the last few seasons under head coach Josh Huepel and having a veteran player like Thomas would've helped the cause. Now Tennessee will call upon a new name to fill the void to ensure the defense remains on the trajectory that they were hoping it would be on this season.
