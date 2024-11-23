Tennessee Volunteers Playoff Hopes Alive After Indiana Hoosiers Embarrassing Loss
Tennessee's path to the playoffs just got much easier as the Indiana Hoosiers lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in blowout fashion.
Tennessee received a lot of good news before the evening games concluded as the afternoon games helped the Vols' path to the playoffs.
The first big one would be Ohio State getting a huge double-digit win over the undefeated Hoosiers. The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the game ranked 2nd while Indiana entered ranked 5th. Indiana’s undefeated record was very deceiving as they didn’t have a single win on their schedule that would be listed as a quality win, unlike the teams behind them.
The Buckeyes would defeat the Hoosiers 38-15 and were up 31-7 before the Hoosiers scored a late game touchdown in the final two minutes of the game and the Buckeyes returned the favor.
This should and will likely eliminate the Hoosiers from playoff play at least momentarily losing by 23 points which is more points than they put up on the board.
Will Howard would be the highlight player for the Buckeyes with a consistent showcase as well as a big performance from Egbuka who had a touchdown and 80 yards.
Tennessee needed some things to go their way on the day and this was one they had their eyes on as this was a possible path that would ultimately go their way.
