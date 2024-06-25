Tennessee Volunteers Projected as 10-Win Team for 2024 College Football Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have been projected as a 10-win team by CBS for the 2024 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering a pivotal season in college football. The program is entering year four under head coach Josh Heupel with former high-profile recruit Nico Iamaleava slated to be the starting quarterback. The Volunteers are looking to get back to a 10-win season like they accomplished in 2022, and one major outlet believes they will.
The Volunteers, as do the majority of SEC programs, have quite the schedule to push through this season. They will play Alabama at home with road trips to Oklahoma and Georgia just to mention a few. Despite that, CBS believes the program will win 10 games during the regular season this year. Here is what the article wrote:
"Tennessee is flying under the radar a bit as a legitimate College Football Playoff competitor given the opportunities that come with an expanded field. That neutral-site game against NC State will be a tough early test, and opening SEC play on the road against Oklahoma is difficult considering the environment and the fact that the Volunteers really struggle on the road under Josh Heupel. Georgia is also an automatic loss for just about every team in the nation. But, other than that, Tennessee gets toss-up games against the likes of Florida and Alabama at home and doesn't draw any other teams that look too intimidating at this point. Pick: Over 9.5 (+130)," Will Backus wrote.
The article projected Tennessee to lose to Oklahoma and Georgia this season which means they also believe Tennessee will get the job done against Alabama at home this season. The last time the two teams played in Neyland Stadium, the Volunteers walked away victoriously and getting another win over the Crimson Tide would be huge momentum for the program. Winning 10 games would also put them in a position to potentially be a college football playoff team.
