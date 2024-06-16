Tennessee Football's Neyland Stadium Ranked Top Three Environment
Tennessee's football stadium ranked as a top three environment for the 2024 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are on the verge of entering a very exciting season. Nico Iamaleava is slated to begin his first season as the starting quarterback. There is also a belief that the Volunteers could be a dark horse for a playoff spot in a loaded conference, and if they accomplish that, Neyland Stadium will play a big role in that.
Ahead of the 2024 college football season, former Alabama quarterback and current college football analyst Greg McElroy ranked his top ten envrionments for the upcoming season and Neyland came in at number three. Here is what he had to say:
“Since has gotten there and they’ve turned things around, they’re trending in the right direction and it feels like Neyland is back,” McElroy said. “They’ve always had Rocky Top. They’ve always had the song. They’ve always had the size and the capacity. But now, the intensity when you walk on the field is back, as well.”
The Volunteers have some big home games this season. They will host Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State this season. The last time the Crimson Tide made the trip to Knoxville, one of the biggest parties in the sport ensued following Tennessee's upset. With this being the first season in quite some time that Nick Saban isn't the head coach, fans can expect a ruckus environment that weekend.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.