Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback Joey Aguilar Previews New Mexico State
Tennessee Volunteers starting quarterback Joey Aguilar will be looking to rebound in a game against New Mexico State this weekend coming off a bye week that followed a loss to Oklahoma in which the offense fell victim to multiple turnovers, sacks, and negative plays.
Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle will look to get his offense back on track, starting with the leader of the group in Aguilar.
Aguilar spoke to the media on Monday afternoon to preview the upcoming matchup with the Aggies.
Joey Aguilar Uses Bye Week to Dig Deep
"It is always good to have another free weekend to recover and mentally reset after a game like that. A lot of mental mistakes that we know we can fix and we took advantage of that during the bye week to watch film, dig deep to find out who are personally and as a team to go out there, ultimately finish the season and attack it week by week."
The game against Oklahoma was a rough night for the first-year Tennessee quarterback as he matched his season high in interceptions thrown and sacks taken, letting the ferocious Sooners front and their pressure get to him throughout the game.
Aguilar said he used the week 'off' to self-reflect and reflect as an offense to see what this team can better take advantage of on the field with New Mexico State coming to town ahead of two crucial conference matchups for the program.
Joey Aguilar Taking Season Week By Week
"Yeah 100%, there is a lot of pride on this team, so Saturday was not what we wanted, but we still have a lot to play for, so we are blessed to have three more games on our schedule. Two of those games are super exciting games, big rivalry games and super fun environments. We are going to attack it week by week and face the opponent as we see them."
Following the defeat to the Sooners, the Tennessee football team fell in the rankings now that they hold three losses, which will make it tough for them to work their way into the College Football Playoff, but they are technically not out of the picture just yet and there is still a lot to play for according to Aguilar.
The quarterback and his offense hope to use New Mexico State as a tune-up game ahead of two rivalry games against Florida and Vanderbilt to end the regular season.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that starting quarterback Joey Aguilar had to say leading up the game against New Mexico State.