Tennessee Volunteers Reveal Jerseys for Road Game vs Oklahoma
The Tennessee Volunteers have revealed their jersey combination for their road matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Tennessee Volunteers are playing in arguably the biggest game of the entire weekend this week as the program will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face off against the Sooners. This will be head coach Josh Heupel's first time back to Norman since his time on staff there and his Volunteers are looking to stay hot this season in their first conference game of the season.
With just a few days remaining until kick-off, Tennessee has announced the uniform combination that they will be rocking on the road this week. The Volunteers' social media team revealed that the team will be rocking the stormtrooper white uniforms in Oklahoma this week.
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Spread and Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is a 7-point favorite over the Sooners. The over/under for the football game is set at 58 points. The Volunteers are 3-0 against the spread this season and moved into No. 6 in the AP poll rankings after their dominating performance against Kent State this past weekend.
If the Volunteers pull out a win this weekend against the Sooners, it would put them in a really good position just a quarter of the way through the season as it is one of their keynote matchups on the 2024 schedule.
