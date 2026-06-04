Former Tennessee Baseball Standout Chad Dallas Gets Called Up to the MLB

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to putting college baseball players into the MILB farm system through the draft, but they have also been very solid when it comes to getting players called up to the MLB, as they have had a total of 10 thus far make their MLB Debut since the year 2020, and they are expected to have their 11th since 2020 to make his debut as early as Thursday.

The player who has officially been called up to the MLB is Chad Dallas, who is a former Tennessee pitcher, who played baseball for the Vols during two seasons, and was electric in those two seasons with the Vols. He averaged a 3.91 ERA, and he pitched in a total of 124.1 innings. In those innings, he finished his college career with a total of 143 strikeouts, making him a solid pitcher all the way around.

Chad Dallas Gets Called Up to the MLB

Feb 20, 2026; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chad Dallas (43) poses for a photo during media day at the Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

He wasn't the flashiest guy on the mound like a Chase Burns or a Chase Dollander, but he was as good as any of them when it came down to big moments. This allowed him to be selected in the MLB Draft, where he was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. Since arriving at the minor league level, he has totaled a 4.56 ERA while pitching in over 300 innings. He has had plenty of work against current MLB players, and is now getting his chance to shine, as he is likely going to be a starter for the Blue Jays in a game against the Atlanta Braves.

Dallas has the chance to prove that he deserves to be in the big leagues and that he belongs in the big leagues.

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