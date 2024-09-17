Tennessee Volunteers Ticket Prices Increasing to Help Fund Program
The Tennessee Volunteers are increasing their season ticket prices to help fund the program.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the Tennessee Volunteers plan on increasing season-ticket prices by an average of 14.5% to help fund the program amidst proposed revenue sharing for student-athletes. It is expected that this could start as early as July of next year.
Tennessee alerted season-ticket holders of the price increase by email on Tuesday morning. They also received a video from athletic director Danny White.
"Over the past four years, our athletics department has worked tirelessly to become one of the best in the country," Tennessee said. "With the most passionate fans in all of sports, we have grown our self-generated revenues and aggressively reinvested those funds directly into our sports programs. Those investments have led to unprecedented success."
Tennessee has often found ways to stay ahead of the times in this new world of college football. This offseason it was announced that the Volunteers would be bringing in new sponsorship decals in Neyland Stadium with Pilot, a massive business with Tennessee ties. The Volunteers have successfully sold out their season tickets over the last two seasons and with the increased prices being allocated to the football program, it shouldn't be expected for that trend to stop this next year either.
"We will continue to grow our other revenue streams and be efficient with our expenses to maximize the anticipated full revenue share allotment," Tennessee said. "There has never been a time in college sports where revenue growth had such a close correlation to winning. We strive to equip our coaches with all the resources needed to compete at a championship level and create the best opportunities for Tennessee student-athletes."
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.