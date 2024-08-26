Tennessee Volunteers Veteran Gives High Praise to Freshman Boo Carter
Tennessee Volunteers veteran Andre Turrerntine provided high praise for freshman Boo Carter ahead of the week one opener against Chattanooga.
Week one of college football has finally arrived and the Tennessee Volunteers will get their season kicked off this week against Chattanooga. This is a highly anticipated season for the Volunteers as quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be the program's full-time starter for the first time in his career. Head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media on Monday along with a handful of players, and veteran defensive back Andre Turrentine provided some high praise for true freshman Boo Carter.
"He's going to let it be known that he's here," said Turrentine. "He's highly competitive. Going to be a hell of a player."
Tennessee lost Jourdan Thomas to an injury during fall camp and he was the projected starter at STAR for the Volunteers this season. That insantly created a battle between Christian Harrison and Carter for the starting job, and the true freshman has made a solid impression already ahead of his first season as a collegiate football player.
Harrison has the upper hand when it comes to experience as he is entering his third season of college football and has played in 13 games over the last two seasons. Carter on the other hand is a true freshman and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2024 recruiting class. Carter being in the mix for the job speaks for his talent.
Tennessee's secondary has struggled in prior years under Heupel and they have a major decision to make ahead of the 2024 season to make sure that position group takes a step forward this season.
