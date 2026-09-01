Three Things to Know About Tennessee vs. Furman Football

The Tennessee Vols are set for kickoff, as they will take on the Furman Paladins in game one of the season. This is set for Saturday, leaving many with questions and thoughts ahead of the game.

Luckily, some of the questions can be answered today, as I break down three things that fans need to know about this game before it even starts.

The Defense May Experience Some Growing Pains

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) during the Vols' preseason football practice in Knoxville on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While this is going to be a game that Tennessee is expected to dominate, we all must remember that this defense is nearly entirely different from a coaching staff standpoint, along with the players that are on the field. The Vols will likely experiment in this game to try new things, but with everyone trying to become more equipped, it is likely that there could be some growing pains in this game.

Depth Will Provide Insight Into the Future

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (21) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing a tough SEC schedule means that there will be times when this team is going to be banged up. In fact, some great coaches in the past have said that every day after the first will be a battle with players being banged up. This means that the depth could be something to monitor closely. The depth will tell you where the Vols stand, as they will need to be able to rely on their second-and-third-stringers if they want to make a serious step forward in 2026.

Everything Will Be Vanilla

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) intercepts a Diego Pavia pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers are entering this game as the obvious favorite to win the game. When it comes to an offensive standpoint, don't expect plenty of complex routes or schemes, and I wouldn't expect many out-of-the-ordinary plays. This Tennessee team will likely try to keep as much wrapped up as possible, as they prepare to take on a Georgia Tech team on the road in Week 2. This is likely when the Vols will begin to showcase more of their playbook on the offensive side of the ball. As for the defensive side of things, the same can be said, as this is a great opportunity for the team to become more equipped.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.