Tennessee Volunteers vs UTEP Score Predictions
What the staff at Tennessee Volunteers on SI predict the score between the Vols and UTEP to be.
The Tennessee Volunteers have one more conference game left on the schedule as they will play the Vanderbilt Commodores next week, but this week they have a game against UTEP. The Volunteers were bounced out of the playoff mix this week after losing to Georgia, so they will be doing everything to earn that spot back. With that said, here is how the staff at Tennessee Volunteers on SI see tomorrow's game playing out:
Tennessee vs UTEP Score Predictions:
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 56, UTEP 10
There is no doubt that Tennessee is supposed to win this game by a landslide. With Tennessee dropping their last game to Georgia all eyes will be on not only IF they win but HOW they win. Tennessee will need to win convincingly to give themselves a chance to make the playoffs. The Vols will look to do so on senior day. Expect a big game from Nico Iamaleava and the wide receiver core as this will likely be a game where they air the ball out and try to make some noise through passing it. The Vols should win this one with no problems as the seniors play their final Neyland Stadium contest.
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 55, UTEP 7
The Vols need to use this game as a way to get their offense in a rhythm that more resembles the way it was in the early season. This is also a game to get important players rest after halftime. Style points for the playoff committee matter too. If they jumped Alabama ahead of Miami for beating Mercer, then Tennessee can surely gain some respect with a dominant win over UTEP.
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 51, UTEP 13
The Tennessee Volunteers are on the outside looking in when it comes to the college football playoffs and so they need to earn as many style points as they possibly can to get back into the mix. It might just be UTEP and not a siganture win on the schedule, but if the offense and defense can play dominant football on Saturday, maybe they do enough for the committee to reconsider.
