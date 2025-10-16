Tennessee vs Alabama Football Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation, but they will enter this game as the underdogs, as they are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
Two of the members of the Vols On SI staff provided their predictions for the Tennessee vs Alabama game. Here is what was said by the two members in their predictions.
Dale Dowden: Tennessee 38, Alabama 35
"This is going to be a heavyweight fight between two good teams. While neither is are complete product, they have the ability to play with anyone. The poise at the quarterback position may be the ultimate deciding factor."
Offense: "Expect the Vols to start fast and try to execute early to not only get point, but to silence the crowd as much as possible. Anticipate a lot of action from DeSean Bishop/RBs."
Defense: "It will be vital to get pressure on Ty Simpson to rattle him when possible to prevent Simpson from being a surgeon in the pocket."
Bold Take: "Max Gilbert redeems himself by connecting on what will be a game-winning kick."
Caleb Sisk: Alabama 38, Tennessee 28
"The Tennessee Vols have only one loss at this point of the season, but I believe this will be their second loss. The Vols have struggled in some games that they shouldn't struggle as much in. The Vols have still pulled out the win in those games, but this team is a step up in competition. The Vols are banged up, and the Crimson Tide have been playing their best football."
Offensive: "The Tennessee Vols will look to run the ball, and will do well, but some early struggles forces them to throw the ball more. Joey Aguilar does well, but does have some mistakes even if it isn't major."
Defensive: "The Vols have an issue in the pass game. They get beat deep a couple of times when it comes to Ty Simpson throwing a bomb. I anticipate them to show some good traits in this one, but the Crimson Tide's receiving core is overwhelming for a banged up DB room."
Bold Take: "The Tennessee Vols have done a great job when it comes to the pass game, and I believe they will do this in this game . However, I believe the Vols will only have two receivers in this game over 50 yards, but have four over 35 yards."