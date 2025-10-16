Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Alabama Football Predictions

Tennessee vs Alabama game predictions ahead of Saturday

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) hugs his mom, Lydia Aguilar, after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) hugs his mom, Lydia Aguilar, after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation, but they will enter this game as the underdogs, as they are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Two of the members of the Vols On SI staff provided their predictions for the Tennessee vs Alabama game. Here is what was said by the two members in their predictions.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee 38, Alabama 35

Braylon Stale
Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) keeps going after breaking a tackle from Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (16) in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is going to be a heavyweight fight between two good teams. While neither is are complete product, they have the ability to play with anyone. The poise at the quarterback position may be the ultimate deciding factor."

Offense: "Expect the Vols to start fast and try to execute early to not only get point, but to silence the crowd as much as possible. Anticipate a lot of action from DeSean Bishop/RBs."

Defense: "It will be vital to get pressure on Ty Simpson to rattle him when possible to prevent Simpson from being a surgeon in the pocket."

Bold Take: "Max Gilbert redeems himself by connecting on what will be a game-winning kick."

Caleb Sisk: Alabama 38, Tennessee 28

Tennessee Footbal
Tennessee linebacker Jadon Perlotte (27) is encouraged to run the ball by Tennessee defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) after Perlotte picked up a fumbled ball during the NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Tennessee Vols have only one loss at this point of the season, but I believe this will be their second loss. The Vols have struggled in some games that they shouldn't struggle as much in. The Vols have still pulled out the win in those games, but this team is a step up in competition. The Vols are banged up, and the Crimson Tide have been playing their best football."

Offensive: "The Tennessee Vols will look to run the ball, and will do well, but some early struggles forces them to throw the ball more. Joey Aguilar does well, but does have some mistakes even if it isn't major."

Defensive: "The Vols have an issue in the pass game. They get beat deep a couple of times when it comes to Ty Simpson throwing a bomb. I anticipate them to show some good traits in this one, but the Crimson Tide's receiving core is overwhelming for a banged up DB room."

Bold Take: "The Tennessee Vols have done a great job when it comes to the pass game, and I believe they will do this in this game . However, I believe the Vols will only have two receivers in this game over 50 yards, but have four over 35 yards."

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

