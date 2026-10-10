Tennessee vs. Arkansas: 3 Speed Threats the Vols Must Contain

Tennessee football heads to Fayetteville on Saturday ,looking to end a frustrating road streak against Arkansas. The Volunteers have not won at Razorback Stadium since 2001, and Josh Heupel's team faces another challenging SEC road test.

While Tennessee enters the matchup with a 4-1 record, Arkansas features several explosive athletes capable of changing a game with one play. First-year Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield has emphasized speed throughout his offensive approach. Arkansas features multiple players who have reportedly been clocked at more than 21 miles per hour.

For Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, limiting explosive plays and maintaining defensive discipline will be critical. Here are three Arkansas players whose speed could present challenges for the Volunteers.

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith (5) runs the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas running back Sutton Smith brings proven production and breakaway speed to the Razorbacks' backfield.

The Memphis transfer rushed for 669 yards and seven touchdowns during his previous campaign, averaging an impressive 6.6 yards per carry. Smith has reportedly been clocked at 21.9 mph during game action, demonstrating his ability to turn an ordinary rushing attempt into a significant gain.

His career includes an 84-yard touchdown run, highlighting the danger he presents when defenders fail to maintain their assignments. For Tennessee, controlling the line of scrimmage and preventing Smith from reaching the second level will be important. One missed tackle could quickly turn into a scoring opportunity.

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jamari Hawkins (9) runs a route during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamari Hawkins, Wide Receiver

Arkansas wide receiver Jamari Hawkins provides another explosive weapon with the speed to challenge Tennessee's secondary.

Hawkins recorded 38 receptions for 623 yards and two touchdowns during his previous season at Memphis. His 16.4 yards per reception demonstrated his ability to stretch defenses vertically. So far this season has six receptions for 82 yards.

40-Yard Dash: Officially clocked at a 4.43 seconds during a South Alabama football camp.Track Speed: As a high school track standout at Baker High School in Alabama, he posted official personal records of 7.07 seconds in the 60-meter dash and 10.92 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Hawkins also brings special teams experience, including a career-best 91-yard kickoff return. Tennessee's defensive backs must avoid allowing Hawkins to get behind the secondary. Meanwhile, the Volunteers' special teams unit will need to maintain disciplined coverage if he handles return opportunities.

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) hands off to running back TJ Hodges (22) as running back Sutton Smith (5) crosses in front to block during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Hodges, Running Back

Freshman running back TJ Hodges gives Arkansas another talented athlete with exceptional straight-line speed. The former four-star prospect from Bryant, Arkansas, reportedly reached 22.19 mph during offseason GPS testing, making him one of the fastest players on the Razorbacks' roster.

Hodges also demonstrated impressive speed during his high school track career, recording a 10.73-second 100-meter dash. Although his college experience remains limited, his athletic ability makes him an intriguing option in the Arkansas backfield.

Tennessee's linebackers and defensive backs must maintain their pursuit angles whenever Hodges enters the game. His acceleration could create problems if the Volunteers allow him room to operate.

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