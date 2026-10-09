Arkansas Insider Shares Things Tennessee Football Fans Need to Know Ahead of the Game

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to travel to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This is the Vols' second road test of the season, while also being the third game for the program inside the SEC. This season, Tennessee has only lost one game in its first five contests, as it was defeated in a close game against the Texas Longhorns. Their biggest wins of the season include one over the Auburn Tigers and another over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

As for the Razorbacks, they hold a record of 2-3. Their losses have come against the Utah Utes, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Texas A&M Aggies, which goes to show that even their three losses have been to quality opponents. As for their two victories, they have defeated North Alabama and Tulsa.

Head of the contest Vols On SI caught up with Arkansas Razorbacks insider and publisher for Razorbacks on SI, Jacob Davis. He detailed his thoughts on the upcoming game. Here is what he had to say.

Ahead of reading the remainder of the article, make sure you follow Davis on X HERE, Razorbacks on SI on X HERE, and Arkansas Razorbacks on SI on Facebook HERE.

The Keys to Success

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I believe the key for Tennessee is DeSean Bishop and the Vols' rushing attack. He's already gained half the amount of yards gained last season through five games, and is coming off a career-high day against Auburn last week. For Arkansas, I think it comes down to Tennessee's ability to limit Chris Marshall from blowing the top off the defense. Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey lines him up in multiple spots on offense and has thrived in every zone imaginable," Davis said.

Arkansas Will Have to Fix Their Rushing Defense Problem

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) scores a touchdown against Auburn during a college football game on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Razorbacks haven't been able to stop either SEC opponent (Georgia and Texas A&M) on the ground. If they are going to find a way to pull off an upset, it's going to take selling out on the run and forcing George MacIntyre to beat a pass defense that's yielding just 199 yards through the air this season," Davis said.

Fans Are Key for Arkansas

May 23, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks fans cheer for their team in the first inning against the Duke Blue Devils during game 2 of the NCAA Softball Fayetteville Super Regional. Arkansas won 10-2. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Arkansas is still seeing fans show up despite the losses piling up, and this game has a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff. Fans are desperate for a win, even if they want to see change throughout the athletic department. If for some reason this game remains close in the second half, Razorback Stadium in all its glory can and will get loud. With a sophomore quarterback making his first SEC road start, it could spell disaster if Tennessee coach Josh Heupel's plan goes off script," Davis said.

Jacob Davis Shares His Thoughts on George MacIntyre Getting the Start

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws a pass during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"MacIntyre has a strong arm to break a defense over the top, but it's hard to imagine Heupel going to those types of plays very often. However, he did read pressures from DJ Durkin's Auburn defense and was able to get the ball out on time and where it needed to be. He also showed the ability to fool defenders by not giving away his intended target and continued through progressions to deliver a good pass," Davis said.

Cam Settles is the Hogs X-Factor

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) tries to get around defensive back LaMarcus Hicks II (27) during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Arkansas' X-Factor in this game is going to be running back Cam Settles, especially if the run game struggles continue to be a factor this week. He has repeatedly been the Razorbacks' most complete back who can pick up backfield pressure as the last line of defense. If the Hogs can combat some of the Vols' pressure with an improved RPO attack to keep Tennessee on their heels, it could potentially open up the pass game for quick reads on short-to-intermediate throws," Davis said.

Jacob Davis's Final Prediction

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) warms up prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm picking Tennessee 28, Arkansas 10, because of the Volunteers' ability to get after the quarterback and potential to dominate the Hogs' defense in the run game. It will also give MacIntyre more confidence moving forward if he becomes the guy at QB moving forward," Davis said.

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