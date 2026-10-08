Qua Moss's Injury Status for the Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game

The starting nickelback missed the Auburn game after suffering a concussion late in Tennessee’s loss to Texas the previous week. His status is an encouraging development for a defense preparing for a conference test.

In fact, he isn't listed on the injury report at all, meaning he is cleared to play against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Why Qua Moss Matters to Tennessee’s Defense

Moss brings experience and versatility to a position that demands both coverage skills and physical tackling. A nickelback must handle receivers in space while also helping defend the run, making reliable play at that spot essential. Through his first four games, Moss recorded 16 tackles and two tackles for loss. Against Texas, he contributed five tackles, including four solo stops, and one pass defended. Those numbers highlight his ability to contribute beyond coverage. For Tennessee, getting Moss back would restore a starter and provide another option for matching personnel against Arkansas.

Tennessee defensive back Tevis Metcalf (20) intercepts the ball during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tevis Metcalf stepped into the starting role against Auburn and delivered a red zone interception to seal the victory. His performance gave the Volunteers an answer during Moss’s absence. Having both available would strengthen Tennessee’s depth. It would also give the coaching staff more flexibility throughout a game in which limiting missed tackles and sustaining sound coverage will matter.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Qua Moss (6) runs against Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Punt Return Threat Against Arkansas

Moss’s value extends to special teams, where he serves as Tennessee’s primary punt returner.His biggest moment this season came against Texas. Moss returned a third-quarter punt 57 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 10-10 and providing a spark when Tennessee’s offense struggled.The performance earned him a spot on the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll, which recognizes players who excel in multiple phases of the game.

Through four games, Moss had returned seven punts for 95 yards, averaging 13.6 yards per attempt. That production illustrates another way he can influence Saturday’s matchup. Even without scoring, a productive return can shorten the field and ease the pressure on Tennessee’s offense. Against Arkansas, Moss’s potential return gives the Volunteers help in two critical areas: defending possessions and improving the ones that follow. Tennessee still needs to monitor his availability, but the latest update offers reason for optimism heading into Saturday.

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