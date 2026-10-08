Three Arkansas Razorbacks Players to Know Ahead of Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Tennessee football faces an Arkansas team with several players capable of changing Saturday’s SEC matchup. For the Volunteers, identifying those threats starts with the Razorbacks’ quarterback, leading receiver, and disruptive defensive lineman. While Arkansas has struggled, they do have some bright spots.

KJ Jackson, Chris Marshall, and Quincy Rhodes Jr. give Arkansas three different ways to challenge Tennessee. Their performances could help determine whether the Razorbacks sustain drives, create explosive plays, or force the Volunteers into difficult situations.

Here are three Arkansas players Tennessee fans should know ahead of the matchup.

Sep 26, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KJ Jackson, Quarterback

Jackson enters the Tennessee game with 1,038 passing yards, six touchdown passes, and four interceptions through five games. He has completed 60.5 percent of his attempts, making him the central figure in Arkansas’ passing attack.

His performance against Tulsa showed his potential. Jackson threw for 309 yards and added two rushing touchdowns in Arkansas’ 34-6 victory. That outing demonstrated how he can affect a game through the air and near the goal line.

For Tennessee’s defense, the priority should be making Jackson uncomfortable before routes develop. Pressure and disciplined coverage could create turnover opportunities. Allowing him clean pockets, however, would give Arkansas a better chance to establish rhythm.

Sep 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) runs after a catch against Utah Utes safety Nate Tilmon (21) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Marshall, Wide Receiver

Marshall is the Arkansas receiver Tennessee must locate on every snap. Through five games, he has collected 35 receptions for 549 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per catch. Marshall was recently added to the Biletnikoff watch list.

The veteran delivered his biggest performance against Tulsa, catching nine passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also posted 136 receiving yards against Georgia, showing his production extends beyond nonconference competition.

Marshall’s consistency makes him especially dangerous. He has led Arkansas in receiving yards in each of its first five games. Tennessee’s secondary must limit explosive catches while tackling well enough to prevent routine completions from becoming bigger gains.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is stopped by Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. (97) in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quincy Rhodes Jr., Defensive Lineman

Rhodes brings proven production to Arkansas’ defensive front. The senior finished 2025 with 44 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks, earning second-team All-SEC recognition.

His ability to disrupt plays makes him a key concern for Tennessee’s offensive line. Rhodes recorded sacks against Georgia and Tulsa this season, reinforcing the threat he presents when opponents fall behind the line of scrimmage.

Tennessee can reduce those opportunities by running effectively and staying out of obvious passing situations. Strong protection will also be essential when the Volunteers need to push the ball downfield.

For Tennessee, the formula starts with pressuring Jackson, containing Marshall, and controlling Rhodes. Winning those individual battles would put the Volunteers in a stronger position to dictate Saturday’s game.

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