Tennessee vs Arkansas Official Injury Report
An official injury report for the Tennessee vs Arkansas matchup has been released.
The No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers head to Little Rock, Arkansas Saturday evening to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks are a relatively surprising (3-2) football team at this point in the season under head coach Sam Pittman who has seemed to throw some ice on what was appearing to be a warming seat in Arkansas. Now, Josh Heupel and his Tennessee Vols unit enters Saturday's matchup as a multi-score favorite.
The Volunteers have gotten off to a hot start this season and they are looking to keep their undefeated record after this weekend. The Razorbacks though have put some teams on the ropes this season and could potentially provide a bit of a challenge the to the Volunteers. With that said though, the official SEC injury report for Saturday's game has been released and here is what it looks like for both teams.
Tennessee vs Arkansas Injury Report:
Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB: Out
- John Slaughter, DB: Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB: Out
- Montrell Bandy, DB: Out
Arkansas:
- Jaylon Braxton, DB: Out
- Miguel Mitchell, DB: Out
- Rodney Hill, RB: Out
- Patrick Kutas, OL: Out
- Khafre Brown, WR: Out
- Andreas Pasake, TE: Doubtful
- Ty Washington, TE: Questionable
- Luke Hasz, TE: Questionable
- Hudson Clark, DB: Probable
- Monte Harrison, WR: Probable
