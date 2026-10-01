Tennessee vs. Auburn Official Injury Report

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second SEC game of the season, as they are now set to take on the Auburn Tigers, who enter Neyland Stadium for the first time under the leadership of Alex Golesh, who is a former offensive coordinator for Josh Heupel.

Josh Heupel previewed the game to begin the week.

“Good afternoon. Champions Weekend. This weekend we’ll honor and have a bunch of champions from a lot of different sports here. Look forward to seeing them. And obviously, another conference game. So, I’m excited about that. Good opponent. Coach (Alex) Golesh, his staff have done a good job here this year, but (also) since he became head coach, dating back to USF as well. So, a lot of familiarity with a lot of their staff. And looking forward to the contest,” Heupel said.

This game is one that many have been waiting for, as the Vols are looking to bounce back following their loss against the Texas Longhorns. This means that they are entering the game with a 3-1 record, while the Auburn Tigers are entering the game with a 3-1 record as well, as their loss came against the Florida Gators, who remain undefeated, similar to the Texas Longhorns.

This game is set to be one of the more watched games in the SEC, as both teams are on a solid route to being a solid team in the SEC, and this game is even more interesting when you begin to take a look at the injuries on both sides.

The Vols and the Tigers had no choice but to release their injury report, which is a must beginning on Wednesday, as the two teams must stay true to the SEC ruling, which makes this a priority for SEC games between them.

Here is how the injury report looks for both teams.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

• Dylan Lewis (OUT)

• Wendell Moe Jr. (OUT)

• Jadais Richard (OUT)

• Jaedon Harmon (OUT)

• Joakim Dodson (OUT)

• Ethan Davis (OUT)

• Keldric Golston (OUT)

• Edrees Farooq (OUT)

• Javin Gordon (Doubtful)

• Sham Umarov (Questionable)

• Nathan Robinson (Probable)

Auburn Tigers Injury Report

• Hunter Herring (OUT)

• Tai Buster (OUT)

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.