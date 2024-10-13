Tennessee Vs. Florida: Volunteers Top Performers
Tennessee finished the Florida Gators off as they defeated Florida by a score of 23-17 in overtime. Many players played great in this one.
Here are the top performers and players in the Vols overtime victory.
Dylan Sampson
Sampson was the SuperMan that the Vols needed in this game. He would finish the day with not one touchdown, not two touchdowns, but three touchdowns including the game finishing score that placed the Vols in the win column. Sampson would total 112 yards as he averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Sampson consisted of 18 of the 23 points scored so it’s easy to make the assumption that without the star back this result could’ve gone the other direction.
Arion Carter
Carter was forced to step up after Keenan Pili exited the game early in the first quarter with an injury. The Vols linebacker would have the biggest play of the game arguably as he would get an interception on Florida’s quarterback DJ Lagway which set up for a game equalizing Vols field goal.
James Pearce Jr.
The standout edge would make up for multiple TFLs and Sacks as he was playing behind the line of scrimmage for a large portion of the contest. Pearce would also have a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the red-zone which is on par in terms of turnovers with the Carter interception.
Squirrel White
This was the resurrection game of White as he had his best performance of the season. He was the leading receiver for Nico Iamaleava and finished the day with 71 yards on 5 catches. The Vols lost White to an injury last week against the Razorbacks and luckily for the Vols he did return and have his best game of the season.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports