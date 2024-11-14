Tennessee vs Georgia Betting Line Update - Bulldogs Even Bigger Favorites
The Tennessee Volunteers may be the higher-ranked SEC football team in their matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday evening inside Sanford Stadium, but they won't be the favorites by any stretch of the means.
The betting line opened at 8.5 points in favor of the Bulldogs last week according to FanDuel. Now, as the game approaches, the Vols have jumped to a 10.5-point underdog. The line movement is likely due in large part to Vols QB Nico Iamaleava having found himself on the SEC Injury report. Reports are that Iamaleava has been in the midst of concussion protocol since the hit he suffered in the second quarter of the Mississippi State contest.
Iamaleava is currently listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Bulldogs. Josh Heupel shared a level of optimism at the begginning of the week about Iamaleava's avalibility, but has put the honus on the injury report moving forward.
“Nico has been good here in the early part of the week, and at this point in the week, I’ll refer everybody to the availability report that comes out later tonight, and everybody can wait with anticipation for that", Heupel said.
