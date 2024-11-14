Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Georgia Predictions - What The Computer Model Says

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel is seen on the sidelines during Tennessee's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Kns Vols Georgia Bp
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel is seen on the sidelines during Tennessee's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Kns Vols Georgia Bp / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The (8-1) Tennessee Volunteers head to Athens, Georgia to take on the (7-2) Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night at 7:30 PM est. Mathematically it may not be a playoff elimination game for either team, but it certainly feels like a must-win situation for both programs.

Both teams enter the matchup relatively banged up. Volunteer starting QB, Nico Iamaleava is questionable entering the matchup, and Georgia's got several starters listed as questionable. Here's what the prediction machines have to say about the matchup.

Tennessee vs Georgia Predictions

  • ESPN Matchup Predictor: Georgia 62.2% / Tennessee 37.8%
  • Betting Line: Georgia -10.5, according to FanDuel

Tennessee vs Georgia Injury Report:

Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB: Out
- Keenan Pili, LB: Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB: Out
- DeSean Bishop, RB: Out
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR: Questionable
- Nico Iamaleava, QB: Questionable
- Vysen Lang, OL: Questionable

Georgia:
- Roderick Robinson, RB: Out
- Branson Robinson, RB: Out
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL: Out
- Trevor Etienne, RB: Quetsionable
- Anthony Evans III, WR: Questionable
- Cash Jones, RB: Questionable
- Micah Morris, OL: Questionable

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football