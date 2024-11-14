Tennessee vs Georgia Predictions - What The Computer Model Says
The (8-1) Tennessee Volunteers head to Athens, Georgia to take on the (7-2) Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night at 7:30 PM est. Mathematically it may not be a playoff elimination game for either team, but it certainly feels like a must-win situation for both programs.
Both teams enter the matchup relatively banged up. Volunteer starting QB, Nico Iamaleava is questionable entering the matchup, and Georgia's got several starters listed as questionable. Here's what the prediction machines have to say about the matchup.
Tennessee vs Georgia Predictions
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Georgia 62.2% / Tennessee 37.8%
- Betting Line: Georgia -10.5, according to FanDuel
Tennessee vs Georgia Injury Report:
Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB: Out
- Keenan Pili, LB: Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB: Out
- DeSean Bishop, RB: Out
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR: Questionable
- Nico Iamaleava, QB: Questionable
- Vysen Lang, OL: Questionable
Georgia:
- Roderick Robinson, RB: Out
- Branson Robinson, RB: Out
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL: Out
- Trevor Etienne, RB: Quetsionable
- Anthony Evans III, WR: Questionable
- Cash Jones, RB: Questionable
- Micah Morris, OL: Questionable
