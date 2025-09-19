MJ Gideon Details his Tennessee Volunteers Visit Following Georgia Contest
MJ Gideon is one of the more intriguing names to know in the 2027 recruiting class for a lot of different teams. He is from the state of Alabama, as he attends James Clements High School. He recently visited the Tennessee Volunteers for their game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Following the game, the 2027 prospect caught up with Vols On SI to detail his visit.
"My visit to Tennessee was great, it was fun, loud, and I enjoyed it a lot," the prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee Volunteers visit when they played Georgia last week.
There are more than the just one thing that stood out when it comes to the game that he attended. He provided an inside look at how the timeline of things played a factor.
"The different traditions they have at certain points of the game stood out the most."
He had the chance to speak with a specific coach on his trail when it comes to his recruitment. Here is what he had to say.
"Yes, I talked to Coach Sims. He was asking me how the season has been going."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Tennessee Volunteers again?
"Yes, I do hope to go back down there, I don't know when, though. This visit alone does a lot for them in my recruitment. I had a really good time and I like Tennessee a lot."
