Tennessee vs Kent State - Takeaways From Massive Win Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers absolutely obliterated Kent State Saturday night inside Neyland Stadium. A 71-point dismantling of the overpowered Kent State football program revealed quite a few takeaways from the contest. It was over within minutes, the win seemed to be a foregone conclusion entering the matchup, though head coach Josh Heupel and his crew made sure of it.
Tennessee vs Kent State - Takeaways from Vols Massive Win
Josh Heupel Don't Care
If an onside kick up 30-0 doesn't show you "No mercy," perhaps the backup quarterback throwing for two touchdowns might prove to you that it was about business on Saturday for the Vols. Though, to Heupel's credit... he tried to run the clock out, they just couldn't help themselves at times it appears.
This Run Game Is GREAT
Josh Heupel's offenses have always been able to run the football. They've never finished outside the top-3 in the SEC in rushing. However, this unit just might be his best yet. The Vols rushed for 456 yards on Saturday night. They had (5) rushes of more than 20 yards, and had Peyton Lewis gained one more yard, they would have had three running backs with 100+ yards on the ground. Dylan Sampson's (4) TDs take him to a season total of (9) as his first three games as the featured back for this Vols offense have yielded more than impressive results.
Mike Matthews is Ready
Sure, it was Kent State, but five-star Mike Matthews showed the necessary flashes for potentially more work as the season continues. It was just two catches, but both the touchdown and the first-quarter reception showed that five-star flash that Matthews possesses. Remember, in 2022, it wasn't until late in the season when then-freshman Squirrel White became a major force in this offense. Matthews' timeline appears to be similar.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.