Tennessee vs. LSU: Friday night availability report
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No. 9 Tennessee football (8-2) and LSU (6-4) will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are slight underdogs to the Tigers, who have lost two in a row. Tennessee, meanwhile, is in the middle of a College Football Playoff chase. They just have to win out to claim their spot.
With the number of season-ending injuries suffered, it’s been a next-man-up mentality. One of the latest losses is junior wide receiver Mike Matthews.
“Ultimately, next guy’s got to step up,” head coach Josh Heupel said on Thursday’s Mike Keith show when asked about losing Mike Matthews. “They did that in the ballgame last week, too. Mike’s a great player, a great leader for us, but this game requires that the next one steps up, and that’s why it’s important that you’re preparing before your opportunity comes.
“If you’re just going through the motions, you’re not going to be prepared when it comes. The young wideouts that we have have been working their butts off to be ready to go play championship-caliber football. And we got a lot of trust in those guys here this Saturday.”
Across Wednesday’s and Thursday’s availability reports, Tennessee listed only the 10 players who were already known to be out. Friday night’s report remains the same.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report
Out
- TE #0 Ethan Davis
- WR #4 Mike Matthews
- WR #9 Joakim Dodson
- LB #12 Jaedon Harmon
- DB #15 Edrees Farooq
- RB #17 Daune Morris
- DL #18 Tyree Weathersby
- DB #24 Dylan Lewis
- OL #58 Nic Moore
- OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.
LSU has also dealt with injuries. It was announced this week that linebacker Whit Weeks would be out again. Weeks hasn’t played a snap since the Tigers faced Texas A&M on Sept. 26.
Leading receivers Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr. were listed as questionable for this Saturday’s game. Watkins is now out. Below is the full LSU injury report.
LSU Tigers Injury Report
Out
- WR #6 Winston Watkins Jr.
- LB #7 Whit Weeks
- S #10 Dashawn Spears
- WR #15 Phillip Wright III
- LB #26 Charles Ross II
- DT #88 Richard Anderson
- DE #91 Trenton Henderson
Questionable
- WR #4 Jackson Harris
The SEC will release the final injury report 90 minutes before Saturday's kickoff.
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Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.Follow MaysSports