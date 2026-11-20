Tennessee Football vs. LSU's Updated Thursday Night Injury Report
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The Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers are set for battle inside Neyland Stadium, which is the final regular-season game that will be played there this season.
This is a game that will feature plenty of talent, despite both teams entering the game banged up. Wednesday's report wasn't ideal for the LSU Tigers, while nearly everything remained as expected when it comes to Tennessee.
Here is the latest update following Thursday's report.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report
The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of players out for the season, including their most productive wide receiver, Mike Matthews, who suffered a season-ending right knee injury against the Texas A&M Aggies last Saturday. This is just one of the many season-ending injuries in November, as running back Daune Morris, offensive lineman Nic Moore, and defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby have also been listed as out for the season this month,
OUT
TE #0 Ethan Davis
WR #4 Mike Matthews
WR #9 Joakim Dodson
LB #12 Jaedon Harmon
DB #15 Edrees Farooq
RB #17 Daune Morris
DL #18 Tyree Weathersby
DB #24 Dylan Lewis
OL #58 Nic Moore
OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.
LSU Tigers Injury Report
The LSU Tigers have their fair share of players being listed as out, including safety Dashawn Spears, who looked like a great contender to have a solid season under Lane Kiffin and the LSU staff. This team is quite banged up and could add even more names to the list depending on how the week plays out.
The main name that was being monitored was Whit Weeks, as he is a linebacker with All-American potential. He hasn't been healthy for most of the season and hasn't appeared in a game since September 26th against the Texas A&M Aggies. He was one to watch coming into this week, when he was originally listed as "doubtful" on Wednesday. He is now listed as out for the contest.
OUT
LB #7 Whit Weeks
S #10 Dashawn Spears
LB #26 Charles Ross II
WR #15 Phillip Wright III
DL #88 Richard Anderson
DE #91 Trenton Henderson
Questionable
WR #4 Jackson Harris
WR #6 Winston Watkins Jr.
Probable
CB #23 Aidan Anding
S #28 Jhase Thomas
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_