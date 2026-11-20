The Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers are set for battle inside Neyland Stadium, which is the final regular-season game that will be played there this season.

This is a game that will feature plenty of talent, despite both teams entering the game banged up. Wednesday's report wasn't ideal for the LSU Tigers, while nearly everything remained as expected when it comes to Tennessee.

Here is the latest update following Thursday's report.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of players out for the season, including their most productive wide receiver, Mike Matthews, who suffered a season-ending right knee injury against the Texas A&M Aggies last Saturday. This is just one of the many season-ending injuries in November, as running back Daune Morris, offensive lineman Nic Moore, and defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby have also been listed as out for the season this month,

OUT

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #4 Mike Matthews

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

RB #17 Daune Morris

DL #18 Tyree Weathersby

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #58 Nic Moore

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

LSU Tigers Injury Report

The LSU Tigers have their fair share of players being listed as out, including safety Dashawn Spears, who looked like a great contender to have a solid season under Lane Kiffin and the LSU staff. This team is quite banged up and could add even more names to the list depending on how the week plays out.

The main name that was being monitored was Whit Weeks, as he is a linebacker with All-American potential. He hasn't been healthy for most of the season and hasn't appeared in a game since September 26th against the Texas A&M Aggies. He was one to watch coming into this week, when he was originally listed as "doubtful" on Wednesday. He is now listed as out for the contest.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

OUT

LB #7 Whit Weeks

S #10 Dashawn Spears

LB #26 Charles Ross II

WR #15 Phillip Wright III

DL #88 Richard Anderson

DE #91 Trenton Henderson

Questionable

WR #4 Jackson Harris

WR #6 Winston Watkins Jr.

Probable

CB #23 Aidan Anding

S #28 Jhase Thomas

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.