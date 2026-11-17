No. 8 Tennessee is a few days removed from a 22-7 win at Texas A&M. The Volunteers overcame whatever adversity life threw their way and held the Aggies to 179 yards of total offense, giving up 93 passing yards and 86 rushing yards. It took only one touchdown from the Vols offense, along with five Cooper Ranvier field goals, to compile 22 points. Ranvier has become a reliable weapon for the Vols.

Monday, head coach Josh Heupel sat down with Mike Keith to discuss the A&M win and take a quick look ahead at LSU. Below is everything he said.

You gave the entire defense a game ball after Texas A&M. When you watched the tape, what did the defense do especially well?

“I thought [we] controlled the line of scrimmage the majority of the day. They hit a couple of runs on us. I thought we tackled pretty well a majority of the day. There were a couple out in space where they were able to get away from us.

“But you look at the number of three and outs that we forced, I think it was seven. Third down defense, just critical stops. And we didn’t get a lot of sacks, but we applied pressure. We made him throw it before he wanted to. But coverage worked together with the pressure, and it was a great day.”

Tennessee ran for 151 yards in the second half. What did you do better running the football after halftime?

“We finished on a couple of the blocks, which created some of the space for our guys to get to the grass. We read a couple of the run schemes a little bit better and got to the grass that was there that maybe we missed in the first half. And at the end of the day, I think the totality of the run game starts taking shape in the second half as well. I like the way we finished the football game.”

Mike Matthews during the Tennessee game vs. Furman | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden (Vols On SI/@VolsOnSI)

Mike Matthews is an awfully good blocker on the edge too. Is replacing him a huge challenge for the guys stepping in?

“We’re going to miss Mike in a lot of different ways. His competitive makeup, how he practices and demanding that from his teammates. But we’ve got some young guys. The next man’s got to step up, and they’ll get ready, and we have a lot of trust in them that they’ll go play really good football on Saturday.”

LSU’s secondary is athletic and physical and will get up in your receivers’ faces. How prepared do they have to be at the snap?

“Absolutely. They’re going to play a lot of man-to-man. They’re going to be up in your face. They’re going to try to contest everything. We’re going to have to go win some one-on-one matchups and create some explosive plays in the pass game.”

Javin Gordon looked like the back you expected coming out of spring. Did his health and getting practice reps back put him in a flow?

“I think there was a long stretch in the beginning and middle part of the year where he wasn’t practicing. He wasn’t 100%. Got back a couple weeks ago and was probably a little bit hesitant. What’s it going to feel like on contact, those types of things. And he’s fully back in the flow, feels great. Did a great job reading some runs, getting the grass and creating some explosive plays.”

Qua Moss flipped the field with a 33-yard punt return. Did you think you could get something in the return game against Texas A&M?

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“We did. Their punter, big leg at times, stresses the coverage because of his leg. Had low enough hang time right there where Qua was able to get it started. There’s some things that we did really well. Blocking form, some of it was just created by Qua being Qua. We got a chance to finish a couple of those blocks, too, and maybe spring it even a little bit further.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX - November 14, 2026 - Defensive Back Qua Moss #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. | Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

As a defensive back and punt returner, Moss isn’t lacking confidence. How important is that?

“He’s certainly not lacking in that. And when you’re the punt returner, you’re on that island, all eyes on you in tight quarters. You’ve got to have confidence. And he’s worked in a way, prepared in a way that’s given him that confidence.”

You have multiple players with that kind of confidence. Do teammates feed off it?

“Absolutely. They create a competitive environment out there on the practice field every single day. It raises the level of play of everybody, and we certainly have a lot of guys that have a ton of confidence in themselves for the right reasons.”

LSU carries big postseason implications. Do you discuss the CFP rankings with your team?

“No, we tell them the rankings don’t matter at this point. Everybody around you is going to talk in a positive or a negative way about where you’re at. The reality is there’s still three weeks of conference play left across the country, and I say that two weeks of regular season and then conference championships. You can only control your controllables. We need to prepare the right way, go play the right way and go get a win on Saturday.”

This team has handled adversity all year. Is there an unusual amount of leadership helping with that?

“We haven’t always gotten the result that we wanted, but we’ve prepared and played the right way competitively, and we’ve continued to get better throughout the course of the year. We need to be at our best this Saturday. Don’t care about the records.

“You can look at the quality of the opponent. That’s the talent. That’s the scheme. I think they’re No. 1 in total offense, total defense inside the conference rankings. This is a huge test, and we need to go be at our best.”

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