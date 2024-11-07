Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Official Injury Report Release

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
The official injury report for the Tennessee vs Mississippi State game has been released.

The Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to add another win to the tally this weekend as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home in Neyland Stadium. While there may not be a whole lot of anticipation around this game, there is a lot of history between these two teams.

The Volunteers are a massive favorite coming into this game and will be playing in Neyland Stadium. After this weekn they will have to make the trip to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs. An important opportunity for Tennessee to potentially work out any remaining kinks they have on either side of the football. With that said, it's also crucial that they remain healthy after this week.

The SEC released the official injury report for this game on Wednesday. Here is where both teams currently sit in the injury department.

Tennessee vs Mississippi State Injury Report:

Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB: Out
- Keenan Pili, LB: Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB: Out
- DeSean Bishop, RB: Out
- Tyre West, DL: Questionable

Mississippi State:
- Blake Shapen, QB: Out
- Traveon Wright, CB: Out
- Creed Whittemore, WR: Out
- Trent Hudson, WR: Out
- Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL: Out
- Keyvone Lee, RB: Out
- Kalvin Dinkins, DL: Out
- Canon Boone, OL: Out
- Mario Craver, WR: Probable
- De'Monte Russell, DL: Probable

