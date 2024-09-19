Tennessee vs Oklahoma Betting Line and Odds Update
The perception around Tennessee and Oklahoma's matchup has changed drastically from the off-season until now.
Many looked at this game as one of the toughest on Tennessee's schedule and one that they would not be favored to win. However, after both teams have played three games, Tennessee looks like the much better team. That sentiment was reflected when DraftKings had Tennessee favored by 7.5 at the beginning of the week.
Now, with a little more than two days to go until kickoff, the line sits at Vols -7. The line has not moved much since it was revealed that Tennessee was over a touchdown favorite. The over/under started at 58 points and has moved slightly down to 56.5 points. But the betting public seems to be in agreement with the initial spread.
It is not normal for Oklahoma to be underdogs at home. The Sooners have not been a touchdown underdog at home since 1998 against Texas Tech and a ranked Sooners team has not been more than a 4-point underdog since at least 1978 according to ESPN's Eli Lederman. It is not a situation that Oklahoma is familiar with.
On the other side, winning SEC road games against top 15 teams is also not a situation that Tennessee is familiar with lately. The Vols have not won a road game against a top 15 SEC team since they beat No. 10 Georgia in 2006. That is a long time in between road wins against quality conference opponents.
Back in 2006, current Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was the quarterbacks coach for Oklahoma and current Sooners head coach Brent Venables was also on the Sooners' staff. A lot has changed since then. The Vols will try and break that road losing streak in what will be a very difficult environment to play in.
