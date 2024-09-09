Tennessee vs Oklahoma Kickoff Time Announced
The kickoff time for Tennessee vs Oklahoma during week four has been announced.
It was a massive weekend for the Tennessee Volunteers as they walked out of the Duke's Mayo Classic with a 51-10 victory over NC State, who was ranked at the time. The Volunteers dominated on both sides of the ball and their impressive win vaulted them all the way into No. 7 in the AP poll rankings.
Tennessee is set to play Kent State this weekend in Neyland Stadium but the kickoff time for the Volunteers' game against the Oklahoma Sooners has already been announced. They will play at 7:30 PM on ABC.
This will be Josh Heupel's first return to Norman since being on the coaching staff. It is also the first conference game for the Volunteers this season and one of three major games in the mix. After Oklahoma, Tennessee will also play host to Alabama and then travel to Athens to faec Georgia near the end of the regular season. So while Tennessee is off to a hot start right now, they still have a long road ahead of them.
Kent State will be a good opportunity for Tennessee to get any last remaining kinks worked out before the real meat of their schedule begins. It may not be the most exciting game on the slate this weekend, but it is still an important game for Heupel and his football program.
