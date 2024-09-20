Tennessee vs Oklahoma Score Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 6 ranked football team in the country entering their week four matchup against the No. 15 ranked Oklahoma Sooners. It's the Volunteers' first SEC game of the season, and it's a homecoming of sort for Vols head coach and former Sooners QB turned OC, Josh Heupel.
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Score Predictions
John Anthony - Tennessee 24 - Oklahoma 17
Whenever I think about this game I think about how dominant Tennessee has been this season. I think about how they have demolished every team on their schedule and how he doesn't let it affect him even when Quarterback Nico Iamaleava makes mistakes. But it seems like every year the Volunteers do this where they start hot and everyone gets excited but then they get shocked. It happened in the past against Florida and last season against South Carolina they lost to teams they shouldn’t lose to. I’m worried that’s what could happen here. I’m worried that this Oklahoma team, which has started slowly, will show up and stand out against this Tennessee team. I say all that to say this at the end of the day this Tennessee team is way too talented and will somehow find a way to pull it out. This game is going to be much closer than what many people believe.
Tanner Johnson - Tennessee 31 - Oklahoma 17
Tennessee should win this game easily if you judge this matchup based off of the eye test and what we have seen from these teams so far this year. Tennessee has looked explosive on both sides of the ball as they have dominated their schedule. Oklahoma has looked inconsistent offensively and has been bailed out by its defense in a couple of closer-than-they-should’ve-been games. Nonetheless, this game will be close in the fourth quarter because of the Sooners’ home crowd and defense. The Vols will score a late touchdown to put the game out of reach after a hard-fought three quarters.
Jonathan Williams - Tennessee 35 - Oklahoma 24
I think Oklahoma has the bodies on defense to make this game competitive and I think Brent Venables is a coach who can scheme up the right game plan to try and hinder this Tennessee offense. The shortcomings for the Sooners though are offensively. The moment this game turns into an explosive battle is when the Sooners lose this game. I think Tennessee eventually settles in later on in the game and starts to pull away to make it a multi-score victory for the Volunteers.
