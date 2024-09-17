Tennessee vs Oklahoma - What The Film Says About Oklahoma Defense
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables is not a foreigner to offensive innovation. Over the last two decades of college football, Venables has coached against just about every offense imaginable. Though, he hasn't quite faced an animal like the wide-choice attack from the Tennessee Volunteers under Josh Heupel.
It's an often misunderstood offense. One that most believe is predicated off it's passing game and pace, and though the pace is certainly a factor, it's the running game that's the key to this Vols offense. If you can't stop the run without dedicating additional defenders to it... you really have no hopes of stopping the vertical passing game. It's a matter of numbers.
Stopping the Run
Oklahoma certainly has an SEC defensive front from a size and skillset department. They are as big of a front unit that Tennessee will face all season, including their linebackers. The Sooners rotate four linebackers all weighing north of 245 pounds, led by Danny Stutsman. They also have a rotation of interior defensive linemen all weighing north of 315 pounds. They have the size to stop the run without dedicating extra bodies to the box. However, they don't show the propensity to do so on tape.
Limiting the Explosives
Oklahoma has veteran play in the backend at the safety position. Billy Bowman leads a veteran unit at the safety position, but they do tend to allow wide receivers behind them in coverage. What they have in veteran experience is that they lack top-end speed at the corner position. This defensive backfield's best ability is its ability to disguise coverage while being multiple. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava will need to confirm coverage postsnap because oftentimes the picture will change.
