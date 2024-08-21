Tennessee vs UTC Betting Line and Odds
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to kick off year No. 4 under head coach Josh Heupel as the No. 15 team in the country on the preseason rankings. They are set to host the FCS UT-Chattanooga squad on August 31st inside Neyland Stadium.
The Vols have plenty of hype, hope, and anticipation for this seasons roster, particularly due to the fact that former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is set to take the reigns as the Vols starting quarterback in an offense that's been nothing short of spectacular under Heupel whne provided with substanitiive quarterback play.
Tennessee vs UTC Betting Line
The Vols open the season with UT-Chattanooga, and as you'd imagine, they are MASSIVE favorites in Vegas. According to FanDuel, the line is currently set at Tennessee (-41.5) points with a total set at 56.5 points.
Draftkings has yet to put a number on the game, though they already favor Tennessee by 4.5 vs NC State in Game 2 of the 2024 season.
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
