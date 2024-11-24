Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds: Volunteers Multiple Score Favorite
The Tennessee Volunteers have opened as a multiple score favorite over the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Tennessee Volunteers will conclude their 2024 regular season and conference schedule this Saturday as they go up against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tennessee found their way back into the playoffs this weekend after a chaotic filled slate but they have to get through on final test before it is official.
Vanderbilt has been a pesky team this season in conference play with their most well-known win coming against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This past weekend, they fell just short against LSU on the road and lost by a final score of 17-24. The Commodores will be hosting this weekend and Tennessee will have their hands full, but the betting odds say the Volunteers should handle business this weekend.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is an 11-point favorite over the Commodores. The over/under has been set at 48.5 points. Vanderbilt has a good record against the spread this season so that is something to keep in mind this weekend, but Tennessee is expected to lock down a playoff spot based on the sportsbook.
