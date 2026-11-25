The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a big win against the LSU Tigers. This win puts the Vols at 9-2 on the year and in a comfortable spot to make the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history. All that is left for the Vols to officially lock up their spot is to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores next Saturday.

The Vols will be picked by almost everyone to win that game and are expected to win easily. Which brings the real question many fans are wondering: where are the Vols going to be seeded in the playoff?

Though that is not decided this week, the rankings this close to the end of the season give us a great picture of how the committee will ultimately rank the teams in contention. The latest rankings are great news for Tennessee.

The Vols Move Up in the Latest Rankings

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel greets senior players as they run on the field before a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols have moved up to the 5 spot in this week's rankings. This ranking is due to a combination of the Vols beating LSU by multiple scores and teams in front of them losing. This also means the Vols finally jumped the Crimson Tide who they beat in deciding fashion earlier in the season. There is still room for the Vols to move up as the year ends, and it will be interesting to see how it ultimately ends.

What the Rankings Mean for Tennessee

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrates a turnover on downs during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moving up in the rankings has a big consequence for the Vols. This also means the Vols are in line to host a playoff game in Neyland Stadium for the first time. If the Vols are able to secure a home playoff game, then it would be a massive advantage for the Vols, no matter who they play. Neyland Stadium is one of the best venues in the country, and a playoff game there would be something the sport should cherish.

Tennessee still has a chance to make the SEC Championship game, but even if they don’t, it could have big implications on the Vols. Whoever loses this game could potentially fall below the Vols. Now, obviously, if Tennessee does make it, then they will more than likely be in the top 4 and no longer host. With just a few weeks before the final rankings, there is still a lot up in the air for the Vols, but things look promising for their playoff fate.

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