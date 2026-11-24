Tennessee running back De’Sean Bishop continues to receive national recognition for his remarkable 2026 season. On Tuesday, the senior was named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which annually recognizes the nation's best running back. Bishop joins Iowa State's Aiden Flora and Duke's Nate Sheppard as finalists for the prestigious award.

The Knoxville native becomes only the second running back in Tennessee football history to earn the honor of being a finalist, joining Travis Stephens, who accomplished the feat in 2001. For a player who began his collegiate career as a walk-on, Bishop's journey has become one of the most compelling stories in college football.

De’Sean Bishop Continues to Make Tennessee Football History

Earlier this season, Bishop joined former Tennessee running back Johnnie Jones in the program's record books. The senior became just the second player in school history to record consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Jones accomplished the feat in 1983 and 1984.

Entering Tennessee's regular-season finale against Vanderbilt, Bishop leads the SEC with 1,215 rushing yards and has scored 13 rushing touchdowns. He is one of only six players in the FBS to reach both 1,200 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns this season. However, what makes Bishop's production even more impressive is when he has been at his best.

The senior has accumulated 734 rushing yards in the second half of games this season. That total leads all Power Four running backs and ranks third nationally. When opposing defenses are wearing down and Tennessee needs to control the clock, Bishop has consistently delivered.

The Driving Force Behind Tennessee's Rushing Attack

While Tennessee's dominant defense has rightfully received national attention this season, Bishop's contributions on the offensive side of the football cannot be overlooked.

His physical running style, ability to gain yards after contact and willingness to embrace a heavy workload have helped establish the identity of Tennessee's offense. Bishop's impact goes beyond individual statistics. His ability to sustain drives, move the chains and keep opposing offenses on the sidelines complements Tennessee's defensive approach.

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In a conference known for its physicality, Bishop has proven that he can deliver against some of the nation's toughest defenses. His consistency is a significant reason why the Volunteers remain firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation entering the final week of the regular season.

From Walk-On to National Award Finalist

The Doak Walker Award is not the only national honor within Bishop's reach. The former Karns High School standout is also a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which recognizes the nation's most outstanding player who began his collegiate career as a walk-on.

He has also earned midseason first-team All-American recognition from multiple national outlets. With Vanderbilt remaining on the regular-season schedule and potentially more football ahead, Bishop still has opportunities to add to his already impressive legacy.

Regardless of the outcome of the national awards, Bishop has cemented his place among Tennessee's greatest running backs. What began as an opportunity to play football for his hometown university has developed into one of the most memorable running back careers in program history.

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