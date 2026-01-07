Tennessee Football Running Back Announces Where He is Transferring

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost a ton of talent, and one of the players that they have lost to the transfer portal has officially found his new home. That talented player is Peyton Lewis, who is one of the top players on the roster at the running back position.

Peyton Lewis Announces His New Team

Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) pulls against Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) during warm-ups for a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis has announced that he will be returning to his home state of Virginia to play for the Virginia Cavaliers. The Cavaliers are getting a good one, and an underrated prospect who deserved more reps at Tennessee. He was the expected split-starter for the Vols, but ended up earning more second and third string reps. Now he will be the premier back for a program that needs someone at their best. Lewis has the chance to be really good in his new colors, which will be fun to monitor.

Here is how the former Vol finished his 2025 season.

"Saw action in 10 games during the regular season, totaling 70 carries for 290 yards and seven rushing touchdowns ... Added four receptions for 42 yards and six kickoff returns for 128 yards during the regular season ... Logged 10 carries for 42 yards in Homecoming win over New Mexico State (11/15), including a 1-yard TD in the third quarter ...Toted seven carries for 21 yards, pulled in two receptions for 18 yards and returned two kickoffs for 35 yards vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season at Kentucky (10/25) and also had a career-long 31-yard kickoff return ... Handled six carries for 18 yards and pulled in a career long 15-yard reception at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Carded his second career multi-touchdown game with two rushing scores vs. Arkansas (10/11) and finished the game with eight carries for 33 yards ... Led the Vols with 81 rushing yards on 11 carries in win over UAB (9/20), including a 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter ... Had five carries for 19 yards in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13) ... Toted eight carries in the home opener vs. ETSU (9/6) and found the end zone for the second week in a row with a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter ... Scored UT’s first touchdown of the 2025 campaign in the season opener vs. Syracuse (8/30) with a 2-yard plunge in the first quarter and finished the game with eight carries for 38 yards," according to utsports.com .

More Vols News