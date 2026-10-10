Texas A&M Showed the Blueprint vs. Arkansas, Tennessee Must Execute

Tennessee football enters Saturday's SEC matchup against Arkansas with a potential blueprint for success. Last weekend, Texas A&M exposed several weaknesses in the Razorbacks' defense during a dominant 34-7 victory.

Now, Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers have an opportunity to exploit those same weaknesses when they travel to Fayetteville.

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) pitches the ball to running back Rueben Owens II (4) during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M Exposed Arkansas' Run Defense

The Aggies controlled the line of scrimmage against Arkansas, rushing for 231 yards and four touchdowns. Texas A&M relied heavily on its ground attack, running the football on more than 70% of its offensive plays.

Freshman running backs KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker combined for three touchdowns as the Aggies repeatedly challenged Arkansas up front. However, the success went beyond physical blocking.

Texas A&M used multiple formations and misdirection to challenge the Razorbacks' defensive assignments. By attacking different running lanes, the Aggies created opportunities for explosive plays. Arkansas struggled to consistently contain the rushing attack, something Tennessee will look to exploit.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands the ball to Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Football Has the Weapons to Follow the Blueprint

While Texas A&M used a physical approach, Tennessee can attack Arkansas with a different offensive style. Heupel's spread offense creates space across the field, forcing defenders to cover more ground. Along with a powerful run game.

That could create favorable opportunities for Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop, who rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 24-14 victory over Auburn.

Bishop's ability to break tackles and find running lanes could present another difficult challenge for Arkansas. Furthermore, Tennessee's up-tempo offense could limit defensive substitutions and make adjustments more difficult for the Razorbacks. Establishing the running game would also help quarterback George MacIntyre, who is reportedly expected to make his first career start Saturday.

Tennessee Must Control the Line of Scrimmage

Texas A&M also demonstrated the importance of defensive discipline. The Aggies limited Arkansas to seven points and delivered a critical fourth-down stop near their goal line. Tennessee must bring that same physical approach while preventing Arkansas from establishing offensive momentum.

For the Volunteers, the formula starts with winning battles up front, creating manageable third downs, and avoiding costly mistakes. Tennessee doesn't need to copy every part of Texas A&M's game plan. Instead, Heupel can adapt the Aggies' success to fit his offense. The Razorbacks also need to battle with a creative and tough Jim Knowles defense.

The blueprint is there. Now Tennessee must execute it.

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