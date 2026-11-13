Three Games That Can Impact the Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff Seeding

The Tennessee Volunteers are now projected to be in the College Football Playoff field. The Vols now just need to take care of business on the field. If they win their last three games, then the Vols will be in. The difference is what seed they would be. These games have the biggest chance of impacting the Vols' seeding.

Texas vs. LSU

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) slaps hands with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) to celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the season is over, the Vols will have played both Texas and LSU. Tennessee lost to Texas early in the year and will play LSU in their second-to-last game of the year. This game could be huge for Tennessee. The main story here is about Texas. If the Longhorns do lose this game, then not only would they have three losses and fall in the rankings, but Tennessee’s likelihood of making the SEC Championship game would skyrocket.

USC vs. Indiana

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC vs. Indiana is a huge game for many teams and might be the most interesting game on this week's slate. USC recently dominated Ohio State and is still alive for the CFP despite being ranked 18th. Indiana is 8-1, and a win here could propel them above Tennessee. A huge game with implications on both sides; Tennessee fans need to be watching.

Utah vs. Arizona

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; The Arizona Wildcats react after Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to USC vs. Indiana, the matchup between Utah and Arizona could impact a lot of teams. Utah is in no danger of missing the playoffs, but a loss could greatly impact their seeding. If Utah has even one loss and Tennessee wins out, then there would be a strong argument for the Vols being above them.

Every game at this point is important for the Vols. On top of these games, Vol fans should also monitor what Tennessee’s previous opponents do. You can debate whether it is right or wrong, but these teams winning can really impact where the Vols are ranked. Tennessee needs their opponents to keep on winning to increase their metrics.

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