Tennessee Football Releases New White Adidas Jerseys

The Tennessee Volunteers are on day two of the Adidas release when it comes to their uniforms, as they have officially made the change from Nike to Adidas. The white jerseys were even more anticipated after the release of all the orange jerseys and uniforms, as the white was rumored to have some key details that all fans were hopeful for, including the primary detail fans were wanting, which was the black outline on the numbers.

Unfortunately for most Tennessee football fans, the black outline didn't return to these jerseys, although many would confirm their opinion that these jerseys are cleaner than the orange, which is saying something, because many fans reacted well to the release of the orange jerseys. The white release has been viewed as one of the fan favorites across all sports thanks to the orange popping out rather than being a base.

In the release, there was a different player repping the white Stormtrooper releases, as the player in this release is Braylon Staley. In this release, the design is a bit basic, but the new number font showcases the player's number even more, along with the miniature Adidas additions, such as the patch on the pants, and the jersey gives this look a brand new style. While the orange uniforms were able to make a difference, on the white jerseys, the new details, such as the color and others, are more noticeable than the orange due to the lighter color base, along with the outstanding orange detail.

How the New White Uniform Looks

Here is how the uniform looks on the talented wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley in the new white Adidas uniform. | @Vol_Football

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)