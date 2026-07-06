The Key Details in Tennessee Football's New Home Adidas Jersey

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the teams with new uniforms this season, as this time they will no longer have Nike to rep and will instead rep Adidas. Adidas is the brand that the Tennessee Volunteers were with ahead of their deal with Nike, and they will now be on their way back, as they even announced the new home jerseys for all of the sports, including arguably the most popular sport for the Tennessee Vols, college football.

There are many new details, although there are some similarities in the jersey. Here are three key details that the Tennessee Volunteers announced will be on the jersey for next season. Here are the details that fans will need to know, according to @Vol_Football on X. Take a look at the details below.

Inside the Collar

Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Kns Heupel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The text from one of the Vols' oldest and most famous pregame traditions is now emblazoned on the inside of each uniform collar. Beyond a pregame touch of the iconic, Tennessee-shaped sign, players now physically carry this Volunteer promise with them into every play," @Vol_Football stated.

Power T

Josh Heupel is accompanied by his son Jace as they arrive in Knoxville on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Kns Heupel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"A staple feature of Tennessee uniforms from 1997 through the late 2000s, the Power T is once again set inside an orange circle at the center of the collar," @Vol_Football said.

Number Font

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel answers questions during media day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. KNS-UT-Heupel-NCAA | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The most prominent alteration made to Tennessee's iconic football uniform set, a new number font has been developed in collaboration with adidas. Inspired by the classic, block athletic numbers so familiar to the Volunteers' rich football history, the bold numerals incorporate angles and curvature that complements the Power T," @Vol_Football said.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)