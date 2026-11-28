Tennessee Football is gearing up to take on their in-state rivals, the Vanderbilt Commodores. This game might not have the hype of last year's matchup between the two schools, but it is still an important game for both squads.

For Tennessee, if they win, their spot in the College Football Playoff is secured and, unless pure chaos from the committee happens, they will be hosting a playoff game inside Neyland Stadium for the first time. As for Vanderbilt, they are looking to end their season on a high note. Entering just 4-7 (1-7 in the SEC), they will not be in the postseason, but can play spoiler.

The Running Game Will Decide the Winner

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) walks off the field after a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols heavily rely on their rushing attack led by star running back De'Sean Bishop. Bishop is a legitament ehisman contender this season, but he is a game time decision to suit up. If he does not play, then the Vols' running back depth will be heavily tested.

It should be noted that the Vols' original backup running back was Daune Morris. Morris suffered a broken leg in a car accident, which has sidelined him for the season. This means if Bishop was unable to play, then the Vols' projected top 2 running backs would both be out.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee has a clear advantage. The Vols defense is one of the best in the country, while Vanderbilt’s offense leaves a lot to be desired. The Vols defense has stifled some of the best offenses in the SEC, so it projects to be challenging for the Commodores.

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Facing off against an elite defense, especially an elite passing defense, puts further pressure on getting consistent runs. Then you add in the fact that they are starting a true freshman quarterback. The running game is a quarterback's best friend; a good rushing attack makes the defense change how they are playing.

If the Commodores are unable to establish the run, then Tennessee does not have to respect that aspect of the ball. This would give the Vols’ sensational defensive line the ability to attack the quarterback without fear. It is vital for the Commodores to get the run game going, or else it will be a long night.

Games are often won or lost in the trenches. This game will be no different, but with so many outside factors, the run game becomes even more important for both squads.

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