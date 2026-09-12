One Thing That Could Decide the Outcome of Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers will look to get to 2-0 on the season this Saturday as they face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game was originally expected to be a matchup of two teams with high expectations, but after Week 1 that has changed slightly.

The Vols took care of Furman easily, like they were supposed to, but the Yellow Jackets stumbled against the Colorado Buffaloes. This loss has diminished some of the outside hype of the game, but fans of the respective programs are still eager.

This will be Tennessee’s first road game of the season and their first Power 4 conference opponent. These two things alone will make it a big test. This game will be against higher competition, and it will be decided in the margins.

Tennessee’s Offensive Line Needs to Dominate

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) lines up during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against Colorado, Georgia Tech played solid defense and were able to hold the Buffaloes to just 14 points. The game was not lost on the defensive side. Georgia Tech’s defense will be a massive step up from Furman’s defense group.

One thing to watch is how the Tennessee offensive line is able to push the Yellow Jackets' defensive line. The Yellow Jackets officially allowed 183 yards of rushing last week, but they did hold Colorado to a respectable 3.7 yards per carry.

The Vols ended up dominating the rush game by wearing down Furman, but in the early going of the game the Tennessee offensive line was having trouble getting push and opening lanes. Tennessee can not afford a slow start in the run game this week.

When most think of the Vols offense under Josh Heupel they would be mistaken to think that the passing game is the engine of success. Though the quarterback and wide receivers put up great numbers, the focal point is more on the run game. They then use their success in the run game to open up the pass game.

The offense is more balanced and works off each other. If the Yellow Jackets are able to slow down the run, it then makes it harder to scheme up open passes. Like many games this game will be won in the trenches, specifically when the Vols have the football.

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