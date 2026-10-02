Three Auburn Tigers Who Could Pose as a Threat to Tennessee Football on Saturday

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday. This is a game that the Vols are expected to win, but after the recent developments of multiple injuries and, of course, the loss against the Texas Longhorns last weekend, it seems this game may be closer than some imagined.

The Tigers have three players that Tennessee will need to game plan around and eventually neutralize if they want to win this game, as these three players pose a threat to Tennessee's chances of winning.

Bryum Brown - Quarterback

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) celebrates his touchdown run as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There isn't a single player on the Auburn Tigers roster that is more dangerous than Byrum Brown. Brown is a multi-year starter for Alex Golesh and company, which leaves him as one of the more proven pieces on the offense. Not only is he dangerous when it comes to passing the ball, but he is extremely dangerous when it comes to rushing the ball as well. He is the true definition of "dual-threat".

So far this season, he has made a ton of mistakes. He has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards, but has already thrown five interceptions, while only having six touchdown passes to his name. This is the roughest start to a season in his career. In terms of rushing, he already has 237 rushing yards with three touchdowns on the season.

Chas Nimrod - Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Chas Nimrod (5) cuts up field after a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers are very familiar with Chas Nimrod. Nimrod used to be a wide receiver for the Vols, but was primarily used in the rotation. He would later transfer to USF, where he was coached by Golesh. Following this transfer, he would find himself following Golesh to the Auburn Tigers, where he is now, and he is dominating.

He isn't the leading receiver in terms of receiving yards, as he is roughly 29 yards short of that crown, but he appears to be the most dangerous option for the Tigers at this moment. He has 22 receptions on the season and has had two touchdowns to pair with that as well. The talented player has a total of 240 receiving yards and is one of the players who can change the game in an instant.

With Nimrod likely having some extra juice for this game, the Vols will need to keep him inactive, as he poses a threat against Tennessee.

Elijah Melendez - Linebacker

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) runs down field during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elijah Melendez is one of the many talented linebackers on the Auburn Tigers roster. He is leading the Tigers in tackles while doing everything else the right way. He has proved to be one of the better players on the roster, regardless of position.

Melendez already has two sacks this season and is doing a great job when he is dropping back into coverage. In fact, he already has three pass deflections this season as well. In terms of tackles, he has a total of 34, while also sporting 23 solo tackles this season.

He poses a threat to the Tennessee Volunteers, especially after Faizon Brandon was roughed up last weekend. The Vols will need to limit him, and if they do that, they may have a big day offensively.

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