Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Dylan Lewis Signs with Tennessee Football

Dylan Lewis officially signs with Tennessee football. He was committed to the Vols before signing with Tennessee on Wednesday. He was the longest Vol commit in the class.

Caleb Sisk

Dylan Lewis on his official visit to Tennessee
Dylan Lewis on his official visit to Tennessee / Dylan Lewis
In this story:

Dylan Lewis officially signs with Tennessee football. He was committed to the Vols before signing with Tennessee on Wednesday. He was the longest Vol commit in the class.

Tennessee gains a big time signature as signing day is underway.

Dylan Lewis has officially signed with Tennessee following being a commit to the Vols for over a year.

Lewis is a Milton High School cornerback from Alpharetta, Georgia. He is a three-star and has been committed to the Vols since October 12th, 2023. He committed to the Vols over Mississippi State, Auburn, and many others.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting