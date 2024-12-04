Signing Day: Dylan Lewis Signs with Tennessee Football
Dylan Lewis officially signs with Tennessee football. He was committed to the Vols before signing with Tennessee on Wednesday. He was the longest Vol commit in the class.
Tennessee gains a big time signature as signing day is underway.
Dylan Lewis has officially signed with Tennessee following being a commit to the Vols for over a year.
Lewis is a Milton High School cornerback from Alpharetta, Georgia. He is a three-star and has been committed to the Vols since October 12th, 2023. He committed to the Vols over Mississippi State, Auburn, and many others.
