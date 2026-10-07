Three Tennessee Volunteers Who Would Be a Great 2027 NFL Draft Selection

Josh Heupel has done an excellent job of bringing talent into Tennessee’s Football program. His recruiting has been excellent during his tenure, and because of that, the Vols have several players who should be on NFL teams' watch lists for the upcoming draft. Here are three players who would be excellent picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

WR - Mike Matthews (Junior)

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) carries the ball as Auburn safeties Eric Winters (5) and Champ Anthony (1) try to make the tackle during a college football game on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Matthews was rated as a five-star recruit by ESPN coming out of high School and has displayed his talent consistently at Tennessee. The Junior WR is now the Vols leading receiver and has shown his growth over the years in this young season.

Matthews is an excellent deep ball threat and has fluid movement across the field. He is one of those players that Tennessee feels confident in every time he has the ball. Though the passing offense has struggled this season, Matthews has been a bright spot, leading the team with 18 receptions, yards, and touchdowns. His yardage accounts for almost 36% of the Vols' passing offense.

OL – Wendell Moe Jr. (Fifth Year)

Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (75) before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fifth-year offensive lineman was poised for a massive year, but unfortunately his season has been cut short by injury. Moe suffered his season-ending injury against the Texas Longhorns, and it is a big blow to the Vols offense.

Moe was considered by many to be the Vols' best offensive lineman, even achieving Preseason Third Team All-American status by Athlon. Linemen are extremely valuable to NFL offenses, but with his injury, he will not go nearly as high as his talent suggests.

DL – Xavier Gilliam (Junior)

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Gilliam transferred to Tennessee with his defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, and has been dominant. He was expected to be a big contributor but has been the Vols best defender and one of the best defensive linemen in the country.

Coming into the season, he might not have been ranked high on NFL draft boards, but with his dominant play, he is quickly becoming hard to overlook. If he continues his trajectory, he should easily be the first Volunteer taken in this next draft.

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