Top Performers From Tennessee Football's Victory Against Auburn
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With a strong second half, Tennessee was able to defeat Auburn for their third win of the season. The Vols used a strong second half to propel them to a 24 – 14 victory after being down 3 – 7 at the half. These three players were a huge reason for Tennessee leaving Neyland with the win.
Offense: DeSean Bishop
There really is no other option for the best offensive player than running back DeSean Bishop. Bishop was dominant and was almost the whole offense for most of the game. He was the most consistent offensive player and accounted for 68% of the team's total yards. Bishop was simply incredible and deserves all the praise in the world for his performance.
The Vols do not come close to winning this game without his production. Statistically, this was the best game of Bishop’s career, as he was able to set a career high in rushing yards and touchdowns. Bishop finished the contest with 220 rush yards and 3 touchdowns on 34 carries.
Defense: Dejuan Lane
For the defense, the answer is rather easy also, Dejuan Lane was all over the place. The defensive back tied for the team lead in total tackles with 9. Then he led the team in solo tackles (6), Tackles for loss (2.5), and sacks (2). If that wasn’t enough to make his mark, he was also able to get an interception that he returned 32 yards to help the Vols pull away.
Lane had a dominant game when his team needed him the most. The defense as a whole should be proud of their effort. When the offense was struggling, the defense kept the Vols in the game.
Special Teams: Jackson Ross
There is an argument that the most important Volunteer in the game was punter Jackson Ross. Ross was that good. In a game that was a field-position battle, Ross consistently pinned the Tigers deep in their own territory. His punts were simply perfect all night.
He ended the game with 6 punts, 5 of them inside the 11-yard line. The Auburn offense was struggling, and Ross was making it difficult with how little space he was giving them. The constant threat of their own endzone made Auburn uncomfortable all night. Ross should show how valuable a weapon he is for the Volunteers.
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Major Passons was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a family of Volunteer fans. Watching Tennessee basketball and football games has been a tradition in the Passons's household since he can remember. Major brings an expertise and focus in Basketball, as he has covered the Miami Heat since 2022 through various outlets including Heat On SI since October 2025.Follow Major_Passons