Top Performers From Tennessee Football's Victory Against Auburn

With a strong second half, Tennessee was able to defeat Auburn for their third win of the season. The Vols used a strong second half to propel them to a 24 – 14 victory after being down 3 – 7 at the half. These three players were a huge reason for Tennessee leaving Neyland with the win.

Offense: DeSean Bishop

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) scores a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There really is no other option for the best offensive player than running back DeSean Bishop. Bishop was dominant and was almost the whole offense for most of the game. He was the most consistent offensive player and accounted for 68% of the team's total yards. Bishop was simply incredible and deserves all the praise in the world for his performance.

The Vols do not come close to winning this game without his production. Statistically, this was the best game of Bishop’s career, as he was able to set a career high in rushing yards and touchdowns. Bishop finished the contest with 220 rush yards and 3 touchdowns on 34 carries.

Defense: Dejuan Lane

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates after Tennessee catches an interception during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the defense, the answer is rather easy also, Dejuan Lane was all over the place. The defensive back tied for the team lead in total tackles with 9. Then he led the team in solo tackles (6), Tackles for loss (2.5), and sacks (2). If that wasn’t enough to make his mark, he was also able to get an interception that he returned 32 yards to help the Vols pull away.

Lane had a dominant game when his team needed him the most. The defense as a whole should be proud of their effort. When the offense was struggling, the defense kept the Vols in the game.

Special Teams: Jackson Ross

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) and punter Jackson Ross (98) warming up before the starts of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is an argument that the most important Volunteer in the game was punter Jackson Ross. Ross was that good. In a game that was a field-position battle, Ross consistently pinned the Tigers deep in their own territory. His punts were simply perfect all night.

He ended the game with 6 punts, 5 of them inside the 11-yard line. The Auburn offense was struggling, and Ross was making it difficult with how little space he was giving them. The constant threat of their own endzone made Auburn uncomfortable all night. Ross should show how valuable a weapon he is for the Volunteers.

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