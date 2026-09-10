The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second game of the season, as they are set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Ahead of the contest, we take a look at what the last contest between the two looked like.

Throwback Thursday: Tennessee Football's Most Recent Game vs. Georgia Tech

Sep 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) celebrates with teammates after their win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game opened with a massive return by arguably Tennessee's best return man since Cordarrelle Patterson. That player was Evan Berry, who would ultimately set the tone by getting the ball to around the 40-yard line. This gave the Vols plenty of room to set up shop, but Quentin Dormady and the Vols couldn't get going.

This would ultimately lead to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets getting the ball and having a chance to go score. The Yellow Jackets' first touchdown of the game would come off the back of quarterback Ta'Quan Marshall, who would put the first points on the board.

Berry would have another great returner, as he would be knocked down at the Tech 45. Of course, there would be expectations for the Vols to score on this drive. That is exactly what would happen with little help throwing the ball, as John Kelly Jr. would take over, giving the Vols their first score of the game. This would tie the game up in the second quarter.

Kirvonte Benson would drive the Yellow Jackets down the field right before the half, as they drained the clock and, simply put, punched the Vols in the mouth. This was a massive drive by the Yellow Jackets, which left the Vols having little time to do any work before the conclusion of the half.

To open up the half for the Yellow Jackets, they would continue their success on the ground, as Marshall would not only have the biggest yardage play of the drive, but he would also score what would be his second rushing touchdown on the night.

This is when Dormady would respond with a jump ball to Marquez Callaway, and as many fans will remember, he came down with it. An absolute snag at the highest point. The score would cut into the lead nearing the final seconds of the quarter, as the score would be 21-14

Marshall wasn't just a rushing threat; he could deliver a bomb too. That is exactly what happened, as he delivered a 42-yard strike to Qua Searcy, a wide receiver with endless potential in that moment. This would give the Yellow Jackets just yards to go for a touchdown, and Marshall scored with just around 13 minutes remaining in regulation

.Callaway responded with another TD reception, as he broke free for 50 yards, most of which came after the catch. This would cut the lead to seven again.

JJ Green would have the chance to nearly ice the game on ab ig rush, but the ball was punched loose. This would have allowed the Vols to be able to get down the field and tie the football game, but they would need to rely on some of their top stars. That is exactly what happened, as Dormady delivered a downfield dot to Callaway, which later led to Kelly Jr. getting into the end zone.

Marshall and the Yellow Jackets would have the chance to win the game, but the field goal would be blocked, which sent the teams to overtime.

Marshall would draw first blood in overtime, as he worked his way up the field into a goal-line situation, which later led to a touchdown. It wouldn't take long for the Vols to do the same, as Kelly Jr. would finish with a massive carry yet again, scoring for the third time in the game.

This would lead to a second overtime of the contest. Tennessee would begin with the ball this time. The Vols would score another touchdown after Kelly Jr. scored for the fourth time in the game. This was a tone setter for the Yellow Jackets, who had no choice but to respond.

Marshall scored, but the Yellow Jackets would go for two, in which they were stuffed on right at the goal line. This means that the Vols would win the game 42-41, with both Ta'Quan Marshall and John Kelly Jr. having games that are remembered to this day.

If the upcoming game between the Vols and the Yellow Jackets is remotely close to the one in 2017, the fans of both teams are in for a treat, to say the least.

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