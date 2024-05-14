Trey Smith Named "Most Underrated" For Kansas City Chiefs
Former Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Trey Smith was recognized as the most underrated player on the Kansas City Chiefs roster.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the class of the NFL over the past few seasons. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II has made waves, earning two league MVPs and leading the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories, including their latest this season over the San Francisco 49ers.
Offensive guard Trey Smith is a centerpiece of the Chiefs' success but rarely gets credit for his impact. Pro Football Focus went through the exercise of indentifying each team's "most underrated" player, and they picked Smith for Kansas City. He was formerly a highly-touted high school recruit who signed with the Tennessee Volunteers and compiled a fantastic collegiate career for the Vols.
"The Chiefs' offensive tackles got a lot of attention last season for all the wrong reasons, while Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey continued to excel on the interior. But there was not much talk of right guard Trey Smith’s performance despite him being one of the most consistent guards in the league. He is one of just three players to have played more than 4,000 snaps over the past three seasons — with Humphrey and Patrick Mahomes being the other two — and his 76.5 overall grade over that span ranks 11th among guards."
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.