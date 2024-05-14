Tennessee Win Total Set By Fan Duel
Fan Duel Sportsbook updated several win totals nationwide, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers continue the install period, ensuring everything will operate smoothly come this fall. The recruiting trail is heating up, and many headlines sit there, but the college football season is only a few short months away. Tennessee has big aspirations in the SEC and nationally, and major sportsbooks seem to agree.
Fan Duel released the total lines for early college football wins a few months ago and continues to update them as we gain more information. Tennessee's win total sits at 9.5, a factor in three games that could go either way on paper. Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma headline their opponents next year; the Vols must beat one of those three to theoretically hit the over, not to mention sweep the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
The Vols are 20-6 over the past two seasons with two postseason wins; in 2022 they knotched their first New Year's 6 Bowl victory in program history, but their eyes are aimed toward the College Football Playoff.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.