Updated Injury Report for Tennessee vs Kentucky
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The Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats will face off yet again this coming Saturday in one of the biggest games of the weekend. This is also one of the biggest matchups in the series long history. Both teams enter the top 15 of the initial College Football Playoff rankings, with Kentucky coming in 6th and Tennessee 13th, respectively.
The game has a long history, and one that has been kind to the Volunteers. Tennessee enters the contest with an 86-26-9 record against the Wildcats, including winning the last 5 matchup’s and 8 of the last 10. The Vols will hope to continue the domination and make a statement to the rest of the college football world.
What is at Stake
The winner of this game will massively improve their resume, and it will be a key win for wherever they ultimately finish. Tennessee might enter the game with the lower ranking, but with the history of the series and the fact it is at Neyland Stadium will have a lot of Vol fans confident in their team.
Both teams will be missing several players in the game and will be forced to figure out ways to continue without as much depth as they would like. Tennessee, of course, has been missing several players due to season-ending injuries that were projected to be key contributors for the program this season.
As the college football season progresses, teams will continue to get injuries; that is why it is so important to have depth. The grueling season will test each team, and the one most prepared typically comes out on top.
Tennessee Official Injury Report
OUT
- TE Ethan Davis
- WR Joakim Dodson
- LB Jaedon Harmon
- DB Edrees Farooq
- DB Dylan Lewis
- DB Jadais Richard
- OL Wendell Moe Jr.
Kentucky Official Injury Report
OUT
- ILB Antwan Smith
- ILB Justyn Hartley
- DB Jaden Smith
- DB Grant Grayton
PROBABLE
- OLB Sam Greene
- DB Isaiah McMillian
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Major Passons was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a family of Volunteer fans. Watching Tennessee basketball and football games has been a tradition in the Passons's household since he can remember. Major brings an expertise and focus in Basketball, as he has covered the Miami Heat since 2022 through various outlets including Heat On SI since October 2025.Follow Major_Passons